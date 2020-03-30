Kenya: Kerr - I've Been Subjected to Witchcraft and Months Without Pay in Africa

29 March 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Former Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has highlighted the challenges of living and working in Africa, including having to go for months without pay while working with the Kenyan Premier League giants.

In an interview with the Evening Post, Kerr also claimed to have been subjected to withcraft during his stint as a player in South Africa.

The former K'Ogalo coach also described the stadiums and pitches in Tanzania, where he worked briefly, as among the worst and pathetic he has ever seen.

"In my first game (in South Africa), we were 2-0 down at half-time, I scored two goals and we won 3-2. Then the Muti man (witchdoctor) came in and said, there you go, it (withcraft) works.

Kerr was appointed Gor Mahia coach in 2017, replacing Brazilian Ze Maria and went on to win two Kenyan Premier League titles and also got the team to the group stage of the lucrative Caf Confederation Cup.

The former English professional also had a brief stint in Tanzania, at giants Simba SC, in 2015-2016.

"I went to Tanzania, that was out of this world, the worst stadiums and pitches you've ever played on, driving nine hours to play a game, then I went to Kenya for 18 months, again, with terrible facilities and not getting paid for months, but we won the Premier League back to back."

Kerr is now at the helm at top South African club Baroka.

