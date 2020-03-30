South Africa: Labour Prepares for Showdown With Govt As Wage Talks Collapse

analysis

An interview with Mugwena Maluleke, the chief negotiator for Cosatu-affiliated public sector unions, about the collapse in the latest wage talks and whether labour is being unreasonable in its demands at a time when public finances will deteriorate further due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As the nation went into day one of the three-week shutdown on Friday 27 March to contain the spread of Covid-19, a dispute emerged between the government and public sector unions over cuts in the wage bill.

Public sector unions rejected the government's new wage offer for the 2020/2021 financial year. According to unions, the government proposed a 4.4% increase for employees at levels one to eight while employees in higher-income categories - between levels 9 and 16 - will get no increase.

To fund the 4.4% increase, according to unions, the government proposed using the funds that would have been used to give 1.5% performance-related increases in 2021/2022. If that was not agreed to, the government would not be able to fund the 4.4% increase for 2020/2021, which vexed unions.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni wants to cut the public sector wage bill by R160-billion over the next three years as it is the single largest...