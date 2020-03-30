South Africa: Labour Prepares for Showdown With Govt As Wage Talks Collapse

30 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

An interview with Mugwena Maluleke, the chief negotiator for Cosatu-affiliated public sector unions, about the collapse in the latest wage talks and whether labour is being unreasonable in its demands at a time when public finances will deteriorate further due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As the nation went into day one of the three-week shutdown on Friday 27 March to contain the spread of Covid-19, a dispute emerged between the government and public sector unions over cuts in the wage bill.

Public sector unions rejected the government's new wage offer for the 2020/2021 financial year. According to unions, the government proposed a 4.4% increase for employees at levels one to eight while employees in higher-income categories - between levels 9 and 16 - will get no increase.

To fund the 4.4% increase, according to unions, the government proposed using the funds that would have been used to give 1.5% performance-related increases in 2021/2022. If that was not agreed to, the government would not be able to fund the 4.4% increase for 2020/2021, which vexed unions.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni wants to cut the public sector wage bill by R160-billion over the next three years as it is the single largest...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.