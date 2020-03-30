Nigeria: FCT Arrests Pastor, Closes 15 Churches for Violating Restriction Order

The enforcement team set up by the FCT Administration has arrested a pastor for violating the ban imposed on places of worship from conducting religious services at the FCT.

The team also closed 15 churches for infringing on the social distancing order.

The General Overseer of Jesus Reign Family Church, Pastor U U Uden was arrested yesterday.

The enforcement team, which was on patrol to ensure compliance, discovered that the Apo-based church, was having full service, when it arrived the scene.

Pastor Uden was not deterred by the presence of the FCT Ministerial Task Team, which waited till the conclusion of the service before he was arrested and taken to the FCT Police Command at Garki and handed over to policemen on duty.

The team also dispersed worshippers at the Christ Embassy Church in Jahi District of the FCT.

The 24- hour H-Medix Pharmacy, located close to the popular Amingo Supermarket at Wuse 2 district was also closed by the FCT Task Force Team.

The pharmacy was closed following complaints received at the FCT COVID-19 situation room that it lacked the short-gun thermometer, which is a required item to ensure the safety of customers and staff at the upscale supermarket.