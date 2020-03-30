South Africa At the Crossroads - Which Direction Will We Take?

30 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

Fear is running rampant. There are many worrying questions. Will we (and our parents) survive the coronavirus? Will communities living in shacks survive the lockdown? Will I still be employed in what could be a global depression afterwards? Still, there is value in taking a longer-term view and asking what this could do to South Africa's 10-year outlook.

Everything seems apocalyptic. Trips to the shops involve possible checkpoints and roadblocks, people living in poorer areas are being bullied and often forced back into tiny shacks. Around the world, there is dark talk of planetary disaster and economic depression.

It won't be like this forever, though. While this is unprecedented, we have never been so properly armed and able to defend ourselves. There is talk of vaccines being 12 to 18 months away. At the absolute worst, it is likely that certain protocols will be developed that allow people to work and travel safely, involving masks and sprays and protective clothing. Food production continues. One day, and hopefully sooner rather than later, international airline travel will resume, just perhaps not at the scale of what it was before.

But what will the world look like in 10 years' time?

It's important...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

