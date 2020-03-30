Kenya: Lady Bucks Sharp Shooter Tongoi Eager to Hit the Top League

Lady Bucks' Stephanie Tongoi, named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the 2019 Kenya Basketball Federation women's Division One league is looking to replicate that performance in country's top league.

The power forward was instrumental in Lady Bucks' promotion to the women's Premier League.

She scored an astounding average of 30 points per game, to help the Kisumu-based club make a return to the top flight basketball, after their relegation in 2016.

The sharp shooting Tongoi now wants to lead the top scorers' chart while helping her club qualify for the play-offs.

This year's competition was schedule to start last weekend, but was suspended owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I felt happy and humbled by the award (MVP). I take one day at a time and want to excel in the Premier League. It means working extra hard because the top league is not easy," said Tongoi.

LEAGUE FORCE

Noting that her colleague's played a big role in her success last year, the power forward believes that with team work, they can be a force to reckon with in the Premiership.

"Last year, we resolved that we must win the league and that the MVP award should go to one of us. I trust that as a team, we will be competitive despite the fact that we are young and will be facing established and well-funded teams," she said.

Lady Bucks will also be banking on point guard Carol Akinyi.

She was the team's second top scorer last season averaging 22 points a game. Lady Bucks coach Dave Michaels has appealed to corporates to sponsor the team that struggled financially throughout last season even as they excelled on court.