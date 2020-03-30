Kenya: COVID-19 - Bidco, Thika Water Sewerage Firm Launch Hand-Washing Drive

Residents in Nairobi and Thika will have an opportunity to observe high standards of hygiene in the wake of coronavirus outbreak after Bidco Africa and Thika Water Sewerage Company launched a hand-washing drive on Wednesday.

In the two-month initiative, dubbed Cheza Clean, about a hundred hand washing centres have strategically been placed at bus stations, estates, hospitals and trading centres between Nairobi and Thika town.

"We aim to enhance happy healthy living among all stakeholders," explained Chris Diaz, Bidco Africa Group director.

A hundred washing units worth Sh4 million were launched in a move aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus - known as Covid-19 spreads from person to person in close proximity, similar to other respiratory illness.

By Saturday, 38 people in Kenya had been infected, with two recovering and another one losing his life.