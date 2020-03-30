Kenya: KBF Urges National Team Players to Self-Train in Isolation

Kenya men's team players have been asked to undertake training in isolation to keep fitness levels up with the Afro basketball qualifiers set for November in mind.

One player who has certainly been in tip-top shape is Tylor Okari.

The Kenyan shooting guard helped his team Bakken Bears to their 18th Danish championships title as the national basketball federation of the country prematurely concluded the season owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The federation declared Bakken bears champions before all the league fixtures had been played.

At the onset of the Coronavirus outbreak, which led to the league break, Bakken Bears were leading the league table with 20 wins from 23 games. In second place was Randers Cimbria with 19 wins from 24 games, while Horsens IC were placed third (17 wins from 22 matches.

According to the championship organisers, the new league season starts in September.

Okari played a pivotal role as Kenya made history beating among others the dreaded Egyptians to win their first ever Zone Five AfroCan championship qualifiers in Uganda.

Okari was voted the Most Valuable Player.

Kenya qualified for AfroCan championships in Mali Bamako finishing a respectable second, beating among others nations Tunisia, Cote d'Ivoire and Morocco before losing to Democratic Republic of Congo in the final.

While congratulating Okari for the feat, KBF chairman Paul Otula said it was important that the team members continue with regular training in isolation saying there might not be enough time for the players to get the much needed fitness should the championships in Congo take place in November as scheduled.

"I want to sincerely request all Morans to undertake self isolation training since we still have a big mission ahead and we need the entire Morans family to reassemble when physically fit when that time comes," said Otula.

Otula, however, said prevention is better than cure and pleaded with the players and all basketball stakeholders to take care saying the Covid-19 was serious.

"Take care to avoid being sorry but at the same time ensure that you are fit and ready to represent the country once we have defeated this pandemic," said Otula.

Kenya beat South Sudan in the final of the Afro basketball pre-qualifiers to book their ticket for the qualifiers proper set for November.