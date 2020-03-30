Kenya: KBF Urges National Team Players to Self-Train in Isolation

28 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Philip Onyango

Kenya men's team players have been asked to undertake training in isolation to keep fitness levels up with the Afro basketball qualifiers set for November in mind.

One player who has certainly been in tip-top shape is Tylor Okari.

The Kenyan shooting guard helped his team Bakken Bears to their 18th Danish championships title as the national basketball federation of the country prematurely concluded the season owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The federation declared Bakken bears champions before all the league fixtures had been played.

At the onset of the Coronavirus outbreak, which led to the league break, Bakken Bears were leading the league table with 20 wins from 23 games. In second place was Randers Cimbria with 19 wins from 24 games, while Horsens IC were placed third (17 wins from 22 matches.

According to the championship organisers, the new league season starts in September.

Okari played a pivotal role as Kenya made history beating among others the dreaded Egyptians to win their first ever Zone Five AfroCan championship qualifiers in Uganda.

Okari was voted the Most Valuable Player.

Kenya qualified for AfroCan championships in Mali Bamako finishing a respectable second, beating among others nations Tunisia, Cote d'Ivoire and Morocco before losing to Democratic Republic of Congo in the final.

While congratulating Okari for the feat, KBF chairman Paul Otula said it was important that the team members continue with regular training in isolation saying there might not be enough time for the players to get the much needed fitness should the championships in Congo take place in November as scheduled.

"I want to sincerely request all Morans to undertake self isolation training since we still have a big mission ahead and we need the entire Morans family to reassemble when physically fit when that time comes," said Otula.

Otula, however, said prevention is better than cure and pleaded with the players and all basketball stakeholders to take care saying the Covid-19 was serious.

"Take care to avoid being sorry but at the same time ensure that you are fit and ready to represent the country once we have defeated this pandemic," said Otula.

Kenya beat South Sudan in the final of the Afro basketball pre-qualifiers to book their ticket for the qualifiers proper set for November.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.