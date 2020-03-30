Tanzania: Simba Warn Players Against Laxity

SIMBA players have been warned that they would face disciplinary action(s), if they won't carry out the special training programme provided by the team's technical bench.

The Mainland Premier League has been suspended for 30 days due to the outbreak of the coronavirus around the globe.

The league was put on halt, following an order by the government through Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on March 17th this year.

Premier Majaliwa announced suspension of all sporting activities and events that are of a huge public nature, as part of strengthening preventive measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Runaway league leaders Simba suspended camp until further notice, when the outbreak is controlled.

The Msimbazi Street lads sit top of the table on 71 points from 28 games, opening a massive 17 points above the second placed Azam from the same number of matches and 20 points above their traditional rivals Young Africans, who are third on the log after playing 27 matches.

And at this moment, players are training individually and at their respective homes during this time when all Tanzanians are supposed to avoid getting into groups on account of fighting the deadly corona virus.

According to reports from within the club, all the players were provided with special training programme by the technical bench under Sven Vandenbroeck, which requires them to train individually at home under self-supervision.

In a brief statement posted on the club's social media network, Simba management has insisted to its players that they should take the programme serious, warning those who will fail to fulfill or neglect the programme will face stiff action when the camp resume.

"Our plan is to make fitness assessment of each player... they will be put through rigorous training schedule to determine their fitness levels," reads part of the statement.

With ten rounds remaining, Simba need to win five matches to retain the title for the third straight season.

They were made to wait a little bit longer for them to be crowned champions for 21st times.

And, Vandenbroeck believes that the 30 days league break will benefit his players.

The Belgian tactician believes the players will regain energy after enough relaxation to make them resume league action with much more thrust.

However, Simba might miss the services of the leading goal scorer Rwandese international striker Meddie Kagere, who went back to his native home after the coronavirus break.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) had stated that all foreign players, who had travelled back to their home countries, will not be allowed to return to Tanzania if the suspension of the league is lifted after 30 days.

"We have reminded the clubs that if in 30 days the league resumes, it will not be automatic that foreign players, who left the country will be allowed in until we are sure about their health."

Some countries might take longer in combating the coronavirus, something that will have an impact on Kagere and his compatriot who plays for Kinondoni Municipal Club (KMC), Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza returned to Kigali, Rwanda after TFF suspended the league.

Also Simba's Zambian tantalizing attacking midfielder, Clatous Chama went back Lusaka.