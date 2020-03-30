Tanzania: Cross Border Truck Drivers to Undergo Covid-19 Check Up

THE government has stated that cross border truck drivers must undergo coronavirus preliminary diagnosis at border posts as a precautionary measure against the spread of the deadly virus.

The important measures intend to help long safari truck drivers plying within and out of the country to protect themselves and refrain from being catalyst to the virus spread.

The measure was announced by Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation, Dr Damas Ndumbaro on Thursday when speaking to drivers at Manyovu border in Kigoma region.

Manyovu is the border post between Tanzania and Burundi.

According to Dr Ndumbaro, only three people will be allowed to move with the truck.

They include two drivers of the truck and an assistant and or the owner of the transported cargo.

Much as the drivers are being allowed to offer the crucial services, the Deputy Minister maintained that they needed to take all the precautions to protect themselves and limit spread of the virus.

"Like the way we are exerting care in containing the killer disease...it should be understood that lack of important services flowing in the country is going to kill us. "Thus, we have allowed penetration of goods and trucks to go in and out of the country," said Dr Ndumbaro.

He pointed out that for individuals and goods to enter the country they will have to go through routine COVID-19 checks before being allowed in.

The Deputy Minister also used the opportunity to inspect various surveillance centres along the Tanzania and Burundi border.

While this is an indication of an alert and effective surveillance, it also puts the spotlight on the need for more aggressive and whole of society efforts to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday, the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Ms Ummy Mwalimu told reporters that the government was setting up six new laboratories to enhance Coronavirus testing in the country.

The minister said the new laboratories are set at Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA), National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) centres of Mbeya, Tanga, Mwanza and Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology.

Currently, Tanzania relies on a single available level-three laboratory at the National Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) to perform COVID-19 diagnosis.

According to Ms Ummy, as of Thursday, the existing lab had managed to test 273 samples, out of which 13 tested positive.

Recent world reports indicate that the number of cases which have been recorded as of yesterday show that 551,246 people have contracted the virus, deaths (24,915) and 128,703 have recovered.