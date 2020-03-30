South Africa Needs All Hands On Deck

30 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Thozamile Botha

While we take refuge in our homes during the 21-day lockdown, there is no real place called home for many poor South Africans, some of whom live in shacks and on the streets. They rely on the goodwill of their fellow South Africans.

Fellow South Africans,

Even in the face of adversity, we must never give up. We must be like an eagle, we must not lose our focus no matter what the obstacles are.

Lesson from an Eagle: "Do not rely on your past success, keep looking for new frontiers to conquer, leave your past where it belongs, the past".

Life as we knew it is coming to an end for many people, but what keeps some of us going is looking beyond the horizon. This country of ours has gone through bad times in the past, we have gone through physical and psychological trauma. This is not the time to give in. Let us save our country as a united nation regardless of the colour of our skin and our political differences.

Notwithstanding the history of repression meted on the black people by the white population, the spirit of forgiveness engendered by Nelson Mandela has to be invoked...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

