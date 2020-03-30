Botswana: Gospel Artistes Collaborate Against COVID-19

Gaborone — The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought the world together to fight the scourge in whatever way possible.

Messages of solidarity are pouring in from every corner and Tyrannus Apostolic Church Apostle Simon Mokwena has joined in and came up with a song titled Don't panic to light the spirits of the nation.

The song carries a message of solidarity seeking to encourage the nation to have faith during these trying times.

Don't panic was composed by South Africa based Apostle Mokoena and features composer, producer and singer, Tshepo Lesole and the KTM choir.

Apostolic Church member also Spiritual Son of Apostle Mokoena, Lesedi Banda said the concept came about following the postponement of the Saturday Night with Apostle Mokoena gospel show, which was scheduled for March 28 at Maitisong.

Banda said the church was submissive to the country's ruling authority hence the call to suspend the concert until further notice.

He said together with the congregants they decided to partner with government and spread the message of preventing the virus.

"We used our creativity as artists to raise awareness about the virus as well as convey condolences to those affected by the pandemic," said Banda.

With church services on suspension, Banda said members had been encouraged to pray for the nation and the world to fight the pandemic.

He said the spirit of fear or panic should not render believers into mistrusting God's mercy and grace, but should be an example to themselves and non-believers and display good conduct, faith and the love of God during the difficult times.

Other than raising awareness, Lesole said the song was produced to calm people down.

He said what was important now was to stay calm and be attentive to precautions spelt out by government and carry them out efficiently.

Source : BOPA