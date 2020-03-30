Rwanda Begins 14-Day Complete Lockdown

28 March 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Ivan R. Mugisha

Rwanda has deployed policemen and soldiers across the country to enforce a lockdown that went into effect last weekend and has warned that anyone found violating the lockdown will be arrested or fined.

The country's airspace has also been closed to all commercial flights since March 19 for 30 days, as a measure to stop the importation of the SARs-Cov-2 virus that causes the Covid-19 disease into the country.

At the time, only one coronavirus case had been confirmed in the country. A week later, the cases had increased to 41 and the country is now under complete lockdown with 54 cases.

There are roadblocks on Kigali roads and on the highways leading to other major towns. The country's borders have also been closed.

Scores of people in different parts of the country were arrested in the course of the week for violating the lockdown protocols.

As the rest of world was also shutting down, foreign embassies were rushing to get their citizens and diplomats on special flights out of the country, as all regular commercial flights had been halted.

As the special flights were departing Kigali, others were landing, bringing back Rwandans stuck in Western capitals. They were all put under quarantine for an initial 14-day period. The police have been following people who refuse to abide by the countrywide lockdown and self-isolation requirements.

Arrests

Throughout this week, authorities too have had to contend with pastors secretly gathering congregations to preach and pray, individuals moving out of their homes against the regulations requiring them to stay indoors and commercial transporters who continued to ply their trade in the hope that they would evade police.

For example, two bars in Musanze District, north of Rwanda were fined Rwf50,000 ($50) and Rwf10,000 ($11) for operating during the lockdown.

Some pastors were caught preaching to congregations that had gathered secretly.

"Some bars, motorists and cyclists were found operating. Others were caught holding crusades like the case in Nyarutarama--a suburb in Kigali--where one Rubayiza Emmanuel, who was found preaching to about 50 people on the street and a similar case in Kanyinya, Nyarugenge District, also in Kigali, where eight people were found in the same room praying," police spokesperson John Bosco Kabera said.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.