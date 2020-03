The governor of Puntland's Nugaal region Abdisalam Hassan Hirsi has died of his grave wounds after AlShabab suicide bomb attack in Garowe on Sunday night.

Local officials have confirmed the death of the governor to the media.

AlShabaab has claimed responsibility for the bombing at the police station that targeted a vehicle transporting regional officials.

Somali government has vehemently condemned the attack and sent a cable of condolences to the Puntland and governor's family.