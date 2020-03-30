Kenya: COVID-19 Cases Jump to 42 After Four More People Test Positive

29 March 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has jumped to 42 after four more people tested positive for the Covid-19.

This has been announced by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, who revealed that in the last 24 hours a total of 69 samples of suspected cases had been been analysed in the govdernment's designated testing centers.

According to Kagwe, among them four tested positive for the deadly virus; one Kenyan and 3 foreign nationals.

The three foreigners are from US, Burkina Faso and Cameroon.

The CS said of the four confirmed cases, three are based in Nairobi and one from Mombasa.

"In the last 24 hours a total of 69 cases of coronavirus have been tested in various government laboratories, out of those we have received confirmation that four people have tested positive for coronavirus," said Kagwe.

He added: "This now brings to 42 the number of persons who have tested positive for the virus. Of the four confirmed cases three are based in Nairobi and one from Mombasa."

Nairobi continues to lead with 31 cases followed by Kilifi with 6, Mombasa 3 while Kajiado and Kwale have one each.

The total number of close contacts being monitored by the government currently stands at 1,426.

