Zimbabwe: Sex Workers Scramble for Street Clients After Bars Closure

Commercial sex workers in Harare, who used to frequent bars and night clubs for potential clients, now have to roam city streets within the CBD to find clients.

Government last week ordered beer halls and nite clubs countrywide to stop operating as part of attempts to contain Covid-19, which has seen seven positive cases confirmed in Zimbabwe.

Entertainment joints are common with commercial sex workers who would be looking for clients.

However, the closure of the bars and night clubs has also brought some rivalry among sex workers as those that traditionally plied their trade on the streets are not amused by being joined by their competitors who worked from bars.

A NewZimbabwe.com writer at the weekend witnessed a fierce war of words as sex workers fought for space along Samora Machel Avenue where one group of sex workers, accused the other of invading its space.

"Coronavirus has caused us challenges. Those who used to trade in bars are now invading our space and pushing us out of business," one of the sex workers was heard saying.

"Now we compete for our male clients that we used to get from here, which is unfair," she added to the disapproval of some of her colleagues.