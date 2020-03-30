Kenya: NSL Clubs Call for End to FKF Polls Impasse as Mbarak Lauds Amina

27 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) vice-president Twaha Mbarak has lauded Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed's stance on the stand-off pertaining the FKF elections.

And in a related development, representatives of the National Super League (NSL) clubs are concerned the Sh 90 million sponsorship deal with betting firm Betika could be jeopardised if the stand-off persists.

Mbarak has expressed interest in unseating FKF president Nick Mwendwa even though he did not submit his nomination papers to the Electoral Board claiming at the time that process was skewed in favour of the incumbent.

"Even when the law allows her to intervene if sports federations are embroiled in wrangles, the CS has allowed relevant independent judicial institutions like the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) to resolve problems," stressed Mbarak.

Another FKF presidential aspirant Alex Ole Magelo has also questioned why Fifa appeared to acknowledge SDT's ruling on FKF elections last December only to turn around to declare it doesn't recognise the judicial body three months down the line.

"The letter from Fifa appears to suggest it does not acknowledge the SDT's ruling which was not the case in December. That being the case, how will FKF distance itself from the ruling of the SDT regarding the Sports Registrar and Registration of elected officials at the County and national level?" posed Magelo, a former AFC Leopards chairman.

Fifa declined Sports Dispute Tribunal's (SDT) request to form a normalisation committee and instead extended an olive branch to the Ministry of Sports, FKF, SDT and other stakeholders by asking them to meet for talks on April 6. Fifa also re-instated FKF's National Executive Committee, whose term the SDT had ruled on march 17 had ended.

NSL council chairman Johsntone Sakwa said that players are the "biggest stakeholders in football and any decision that is made should ensure that it is for their good."

Nairobi City Stars Chief Executive Officer Patrick Korir also said he expects the government to take a decision that strictly favours the game and not individual interests.

"For football to thrive, there has to be a conducive environment. Anyone following Kenyan football over the years should know that going to court to delay the electoral process has been a culture," said Korir.

"However, our football is not in a crisis as some are claiming. This will pass but, in the meantime, we must be careful that whatever decisions we make at this time are not detrimental to the real stakeholder and that is the player."

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.