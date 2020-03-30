Rwanda Set to Discharge First Batch of COVID-19 Patients

27 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Glory Iribagiza

The Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Ngamije, has said that the first batch of COVID-19 patients will be discharged next week.

He was speaking during an interview with the public broadcaster on Thursday evening March 26.

Since the first case was confirmed on March 13, Rwanda has not yet recorded any case of coronavirus death.

However, the number of patients rose to 50 as of March 26, according to figures from the Ministry of Health.

Speaking to The New Times, Julien Mahoro Niyingabira, the Director of Media Relations at Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), confirmed that some patients were set to be discharged but added that the number of those who will be discharged is not yet known.

"We will know their number when the final assessment that will determine who gets discharged is done," he added.

For one to be discharged, they have to test negative at least twice, Mahoro said.

Once they get discharged, he explained, they have to self-quarantine for 14 days and then tested again.

