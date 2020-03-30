Kenya: Now Nairobi's Continental Tour Postponed

The Nairobi Athletics Meeting, the first leg of the World Athletics Continental Tour due May 2 has been postponed to September this year in view of curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Nairobi's race director Barnaba Korir said they had reached a consensus with the Continental Tour director, Pierce O'callaghan and directors from nine others events in a teleconference on Friday.

Korir said that the exact dates of the race in Nairobi and other legs will be announced later basing on other athletics events that will be held that month.

Three other gold label continental tour were slated for the month of May - Tokyo Seiko Golden Grand Prix (May 10) Japan, Nanjing Continental Tour Meeting (May 13), China and 59th Ostrava Golden Spike Ostrava (May 22), Czech Republic.

"Most events including some Diamond League races have been pushed to September. We shall monitor to see the precise dates for the events," said Korir. "That will also depend on how fast the Covid-19 will be stemmed out."

The World Athletics Continental Tour is an annual series of elite track and field athletic competitions that was formed by World Athletics last year. The Tour forms the second tier of international one-day meetings after the Diamond League and will feature 200m, 3,000m steeplechase, discus, hammer and triple jump.

These events have been removed from the Diamond League from 2020 with Nairobi hosting the first leg of the inaugural season this year.

Five races in the Diamond League that were planned in April and May have been postponed to due to the Coronavirus - Doha, Shanghai, Stockholm, Rome and Rabat.