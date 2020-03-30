Nigeria: 11 Establishments Exempted From Total Lockdown in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun

Following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday declared a total lockdown of Lagos, Ogun states, and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The President declared this in his address on a nationwide broadcast, he stated that based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, it became imperative that an initial lockdown period of 14 days be imposed.

According to the President, the curfew begins from 11pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

He noted that Lagos and Abuja have the majority of confirmed cases in Nigeria, hence the lockdown is in line with the government's focus to urgently and drastically contain these cases, and to support other states and regions in the best way possible.

However, there are establishments that were exempted from the total lockdown in the states, and this means that these establishments will be allowed to partially operate.

Below are some of those who are exempted from the order according to President Muhammadu Buhari.

1. private security companies

2. Medical establishments

3. Broadcasters

4. Food processing, distribution and retail companies

5. Petroleum distribution and retail entities

6. Power generation, transmission and distribution companies

7. Hospitals

8. Telecommunications Workers

9. Health care manufacturing and distribution companies

10. Print media staff

11. Electronic media personnel.

Vanguard Nigeria News