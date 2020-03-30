Zimbabwe Begins 21-Day COVID-19 Lockdown

30 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe begins its 21-Day lockdown this Monday following a decree by President Emerson Mnangagwa to restrict citizen movement in attempts to prevent the further spread of coronavirus in the country.

Since its outbreak under two weeks, the country has recorded seven confirmed cases and one death.

Mnangagwa's declaration has, however, been received with mixed feelings with some feeling the announcement was too abrupt and never gave them enough time to prepare while others felt it was the right move in the wake of a health disaster threatening to decimate the entire world population.

Some felt the drastic move will be the final nail in an economy that has struggled to stay upright even outside the current period.

However, Mnangagwa received rare support from his arch-rivals including MDC president Nelson Chamisa, MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe and National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) leader, Lovemore Madhuku.

"The decision to lockdown Zimbabwe is necessary, wise and supported. We are in the circumstances of a catastrophe. There is only one Zimbabwe. We are one people. Politics aside, we must unite to save lives. Measures to test, detect the virus and cushion the vulnerable (are) essential," said Chamisa.

Zimbabwe's coronavirus rates, however, remain low compared to other countries although the citizens are edgy over possible new infections.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.