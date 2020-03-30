Angola: Government Size Reduced From 28 to 21 Ministries

28 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan government has been reduced in size from 28 to 21 ministries.

The decision to trim the government follows a session of the Cabinet Council on Friday that led to the merger of some state departments as below:

1. Defence Ministry and Ministry of Ex-Combatants.

2. Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Hotels and Tourism.

3. Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology.

4. Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Fisheries.

5. Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Industry.

6. Ministry of Public Works and Ministry of Territory Administration.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the Cabinet session on Friday in Luanda, the Finance minister, Vera Daves, confirmed that 12 ministries have merged.

