Rwanda: Coronavirus Lockdown Causes Global Shortage of Condoms

28 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bryan Kimenyi

With many production firms shutting down due to the coronavirus lockdown, Malaysia's Karex Bhd, the world's biggest producer of condoms has been forced to shut down production.

The industry makes one in every five condoms globally. It has not produced a single condom in its three Malaysian factories for more than a week because of a lockdown imposed by the government to halt the spread of the virus.

According to The Guardian, that is already a shortfall of 100 million condoms, normally marketed internationally by brands such as Durex, supplied to state healthcare systems such as Britain's NHS or distributed by aid programmes such as the UN Population Fund.

"It will take time to jumpstart factories and we will struggle to keep up with demand at half capacity," said the chief executive, Goh Miah Kiat.

Malaysia is south-east Asia's worst-affected country, with 2,161 coronavirus infections and 26 deaths. The lockdown is due to remain in place at least until 14 April.

The other major condom-producing countries are China, where the coronavirus originated and led to widespread factory shutdowns, and India and Thailand, where infections are rising.

