Rwanda to Receive Health Assistance From U.S. in Response to COVID-19

Rwanda is set to receive medical assistance worth $1 million from the United States, funds that will be used to respond to COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Friday, March 27, Rwanda had 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Health.

According to a statement released by the US government on Friday, March 27, the assistance will help with surveillance and case management efforts amidst this global threat.

Other African countries set to benefit from US assistance include Tanzania, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Angola, Nigeria, South Africa and Ethiopia among others.

Rwanda has also recently received medical support involving testing kits from the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation, which health officials said will render a huge boost in the country's efforts to contain the virus by testing and treating confirmed cases among others.

It is expected that the first batch of COVID-19 patients will be discharged next week while several potential patients are still being monitored in quarantine.