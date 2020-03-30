Nigeria: We'll Go On Indefinite Strike If - NASU

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) in federal universities, inter- university centres, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education has said that it will embark on a indefinite strike on 1 April, if there are shortfalls in their salaries for March.

The General Secretary of NASU (Educational and Associated Institutions), Peters Adeyemi, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja while addressing newsmen.

Adeyemi also lamented the deduction of National Housing Fund (NHF) from tertiary institutions workers' salaries.

He said that those managing the Integrated Payroll Personnel and Information System (IPPIS)"cannot afford to make mistakes in the March salaries."

"If the mistakes are made again, we will shut down all federal institutions in the country immediately. What we are telling them now is to move quickly and correct the anomalies. They should not allow the February mistake to repeat itself in the March salaries, if not, our reaction will be total."

According to him, the IPPIS failed to capture the peculiarities of workers in the tertiary institutions.

"With this first experiment, it is clear that the platform designed for us did not take our peculiarities on board. Rather, what was done was to massively cut our members' salaries and allowances and also deduct the National Housing Fund (NHF), which has not been implemented in our institutions for many years. The reason the tertiary institutions pulled out from NHF was that it was not serving the purpose for which it was established. Indeed, some of the conditions that were specified in the scheme included presentation of Certificate of Occupancy before assessing the facility.