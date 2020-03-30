Nigeria: We'll Go On Indefinite Strike If - NASU

30 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Umar Shehu Usman

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) in federal universities, inter- university centres, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education has said that it will embark on a indefinite strike on 1 April, if there are shortfalls in their salaries for March.

The General Secretary of NASU (Educational and Associated Institutions), Peters Adeyemi, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja while addressing newsmen.

Adeyemi also lamented the deduction of National Housing Fund (NHF) from tertiary institutions workers' salaries.

He said that those managing the Integrated Payroll Personnel and Information System (IPPIS)"cannot afford to make mistakes in the March salaries."

"If the mistakes are made again, we will shut down all federal institutions in the country immediately. What we are telling them now is to move quickly and correct the anomalies. They should not allow the February mistake to repeat itself in the March salaries, if not, our reaction will be total."

According to him, the IPPIS failed to capture the peculiarities of workers in the tertiary institutions.

"With this first experiment, it is clear that the platform designed for us did not take our peculiarities on board. Rather, what was done was to massively cut our members' salaries and allowances and also deduct the National Housing Fund (NHF), which has not been implemented in our institutions for many years. The reason the tertiary institutions pulled out from NHF was that it was not serving the purpose for which it was established. Indeed, some of the conditions that were specified in the scheme included presentation of Certificate of Occupancy before assessing the facility.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.