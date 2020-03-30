Tanzania: NBS Receives Over 30m/ - Tablets From ILO

28 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Christina Mseja

THE National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has received over 70 tablets worth 35m/-from International Labour Organisation (ILO) to ensure data accuracy.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Friday, NBS Statistician General, Dr Albina Chuwa, said the tablets would increase the quality of collecting data and provide immediate results especially in the 2022 population and housing census.

"These tablets have arrived at the right time as they will be used in e-population registration in 2022 census whereby all households and commercial activities will be integrated into the system," she said.

Dr Chuwa said the tablets were a great help in data collection and would reduce government costs.

"It is the first phase of this support from the ILO." She further thanked the ILO for support, including getting professional and technical advice. "We have been in good cooperation over 10 years," she noted.

According to her, as they continue taking precautions from the spread of coronavirus, ILO representatives have failed to attend, but NBS recognises their contribution.

She said demand was a high and "we will need more resources so the collection of data is more efficient." "We expect to conduct a survey on the workforce that takes place after every five years. We expect to do in August this year," she explained.

Dr Chuwa stressed that NBS would continue collecting data using telephones across all regions in the country as "we continue taking precautions against the coronavirus pandemic."

NBS has the mandate to provide official statistics to the government of Tanzania, the business community and members of the public at large.

