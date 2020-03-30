Zimbabwe: Police Investigating Buyanga Custody Case

30 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

Police are investigating a report in which Frank Buyanga's five-year-old child was allegedly kidnapped movie-style by two armed men driving an unregistered Ford Ranger at Waterfalls Shopping Centre in Harare last week.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said investigations were ongoing, but said he would not comment further as the matter was already before the courts

The custody wrangle between Buyanga and his ex-girlfriend Chantelle Muteswa is still raging on despite a recent landmark judgment on joint guardianship and custody by the High Court.

Muteswa on Saturday issued a press statement in which she claimed that Buyanga kidnapped the child and assaulted her and her mother.

"In the incident, various crimes were committed and I call upon the police and the Prosecutor General to fully investigate the incident," she said.

Muteswa accused Buyanga of not telling the truth.

But Buyanga yesterday issued a statement through his lawyer in which he accused Muteswa of making false allegations against him.

"On March 28 2020, a press statement was made by Ms Chantelle Muteswa in which various allegations were raised against Buyanga," his lawyer said.

"Muteswa stated that Buyanga enjoys protection from certain Government authorities, including certain members of the police, court officials and Government officials.

"We vehemently deny that Buyanga takes part in any corruption, on any level, with any Government official, court official or members of the police or enjoys any protection from any Government official, court official or members of the police."

Concerning the abducted son, the lawyer said Buyanga had since recovered his son, "who is now safe with him, where he is being provided with a stable and safe home".

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.