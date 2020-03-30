Zimbabwe: Bitumen World Gives Diesel to Fight Covid-19

The corporate world continues to complement efforts in fighting Covid-19, with civil engineering company Bitumen World yesterday giving 40 000 litres of diesel to Government for use in the fight against the pandemic.

Bitumen World managing director Mr Andre Zietsman handed over the diesel to President Mnangagwa in the presence of Vice President Costantino Chiwenga at a function at State House yesterday.

The donation is in response to the President's call for well-wishers to assist Government in cash or kind in the fight against the pandemic.

President Mnangagwa expressed his gratitude to the company for the donation.

"I am so happy with the donation. We are going to have a lockdown at midnight today (yesterday) and in the process it would be necessary down the line to enforce that directive," President Mnangagwa said.

"The police who would be almost everywhere trying to make sure people comply with that directive will need that diesel so I am very grateful for the donation."

In his remarks, Mr Zietsman said his company was ready to provide more assistance to Government if required.

"We as a company believe that we have to do something to assist the Government in fighting the virus so we are here to donate 40 000 litres of diesel.

"We will be available to assist if required and we trust other companies and individuals will also come in to assist," he said.

Bitumen World is in the business of infrastructure development and has been involved in major Government projects of road construction and rehabilitation throughout the country.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana said Government had intensified dissemination of information on the disease to rural communities.

"Recognising that not every Zimbabwean is on social media, has access to television or radio, the inter-ministerial taskforce on Covid-19 sent Cabinet ministers to every province to meet ministers' of State (for Provincial Affairs).

"The idea is that when they meet these provincial ministers and provincial administrators, the information which they would have briefed them would cascade down all the way from the province, to the district, the chief, the headman all the way to the village and villager.

"We know it's going to be uncomfortable but let's contain ourselves and contain the virus," said Mr Mangwana.