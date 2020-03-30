Zimbabwe: Lockdown - Law Firms Close

30 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

Most law firms in Harare have closed while a few are only attending to emergencies, as the legal fraternity joins Government's fight against the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) executive secretary Mr Edward Mapara confirmed the closure of several law firms, but could not divulge the exact figures.

"Yes, many law firms have closed while others will be partially open to attend to emergency issues," he said. "Most of them will be operating online and through telephones. We are glad that the law firms are heeding our calls to take measures to protect themselves and others from Covid-19."

Officials from several law firms in Harare, who spoke to The Herald, confirmed closing business indefinitely.

A senior partner with Venturas & Samukange Legal Practitioners, Mr Jonathan Samukange, said his team was operating from home. "As I speak with you, I am home," he said. "We are closed and will only be available for urgent matters. If there is a case which needs our attention, I will go straight to court and come back home. Our offices are closed.

"It is important for people to take preventive measures. Self-isolation is one of the measures. Look at China, they are likely to win the war against the virus because of the effectiveness of isolation.

"We are also taking heed of our President's call for preventive measures. Yes, we are closed until further notice."

Mr Wellington Pasipanodya, a senior partner at Manase and Manase Legal Practitioners, said the closure of business was in the interest of public health.

"In the interest of public health, we have scaled down our operations and our offices are available for urgent court cases," he said. "The High Court has scaled down operations and we have done the same. We will be dealing with commercial transactions which do not require court sessions. This will ensure our staff is protected from the virus."

Ms Jacqueline Sande of Sande Legal Practice said her law firm had been operating with skeletal staff since the onset of Covid-19, but they were now completely shutting down starting today.

