Zimbabwe: $500 Fine for Assaulting Wife's Boyfriend

30 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka

A man from Chief Seke area, who assaulted his wife's boyfriend after he caught them being intimate in his house on Valentine's Day last month and circulated their pictures on social media, has been fined $500.

Arther Zhanda (33) was jointly charged with his employee Edmore Mugwari (29) and were facing three counts of assault, malicious damage to property and using a motor vehicle without consent.

The complainant is Brighton Chirongwe (62) who lives in Beatrice.

The pair appeared before Chitungwiza resident magistrate Ms Feresi Chakanyuka and were convicted of assault last week.

Zhanda and Mungwari were each fined $500 and risk spending two months in prison if they fail to pay.

Prosecuting, Mr Norman Koropi proved that on February 14 last month at around 9am Chirongwe went to Zhanda's house after being tasked by Zhanda's wife to bring her bread and eggs.

Upon arrival, Zhanda's wife took him straight into the house.

When Zhanda got inside the house he found Chirongwe wearing an undergarment only and he called Mugwari to witness the incident.

Mugwari grabbed a stick and started assaulting Chirongwe all over the body several times. He also used his fists to further assault him.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.