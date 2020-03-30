Zimbabwe: $500 Fine for Assaulting Wife's Boyfriend

A man from Chief Seke area, who assaulted his wife's boyfriend after he caught them being intimate in his house on Valentine's Day last month and circulated their pictures on social media, has been fined $500.

Arther Zhanda (33) was jointly charged with his employee Edmore Mugwari (29) and were facing three counts of assault, malicious damage to property and using a motor vehicle without consent.

The complainant is Brighton Chirongwe (62) who lives in Beatrice.

The pair appeared before Chitungwiza resident magistrate Ms Feresi Chakanyuka and were convicted of assault last week.

Zhanda and Mungwari were each fined $500 and risk spending two months in prison if they fail to pay.

Prosecuting, Mr Norman Koropi proved that on February 14 last month at around 9am Chirongwe went to Zhanda's house after being tasked by Zhanda's wife to bring her bread and eggs.

Upon arrival, Zhanda's wife took him straight into the house.

When Zhanda got inside the house he found Chirongwe wearing an undergarment only and he called Mugwari to witness the incident.

Mugwari grabbed a stick and started assaulting Chirongwe all over the body several times. He also used his fists to further assault him.