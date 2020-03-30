Zimbabwe: Nurses Association Urges Members to Report for Duty

The Zimbabwe Nurses Association has called off plans to withdrew labour and have advised its membership to report for work with effect from today following response to some of its concerns by Government.

Some of the issues responded to include provision of personal protective clothing, unfreezing of nursing posts, reduction of hospital operations and the 21-day lockdown.

The nurses, however, are still expecting Government to provide them with a risk allowance, which the Health Apex Council has since pegged at $10 000 a month and a health insurance allowance in case they get infected while at work.

The nurses have also insisted that only those with PPEs will avail their services to patients.

"We believe management of patients should only be done if the environment is safe for both the patient and the nurse. We would like to commend and acknowledge the efforts made by both the Government and different hospital admins in addressing some of our key issues which we had presented," said ZINA in communication to its membership.

However, the association went on to advise its members that only those with PPE should avail their services.

It also said, their decision to return to work did not take away their position on provision of a risk and insurance allowance.

"As nurses we can only help our nation when we are healthy and well equipped to do so, hence we will provide coverage to the critical departments with provision of PPE.

"We will resume by scaling down the number of nurses and continue the provision of critical service as from Monday 30 March 2020, which will be done as per hospital arrangement. This ensures continuity of care for the community in this critical time," said ZINA.

Nurses withdrew their labour on Wednesday last week demanding provision of PPEs and risk allowances as frontline workers.

Although they proceeded to withdraw labour, Government had already committed to provide adequate PPEs and a risk allowance.

On risk allowances, there is not yet an agreed figure but through the Health Apex Council, health workers proposed $10 000 a month, while distribution of a donation from Chinese businessman, Jack Ma of PPEs has since commenced.