Zimbabwe: Ndiraya Hopes Murwira Will Recover This Break

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya is hoping utility player Godknows Murwira will be able to shrug off a knee sprain during this extended off-season.

The 2020 Premiership football season, which was scheduled to start last week, was shelved by at least two more months due to the outbreak of a coronavirus epidemic.

All the same, Murwira was still set to miss the entire first half of the season due to the injury.

But Ndiraya is confident one of his most experienced lads will be able to fully recuperate during this window.

Already Dynamos, who have been one of the busiest sides in the transfer period ending today, will be without captain Patson Jaure at least for the first phase of the coming season.

Jaure is still recuperating in hospital after he sustained head and bodily injuries in a road traffic accident last week.

"Look, Godknows (Murwira) is one of our key squad members and we weren't going to register him for the first part of the 2020 season had the term kicked off last week. He is nursing some bad injury which needs at least eight weeks to fully heal," said Ndiraya.

"But, with this break, we are very much hoping that he will heal and we will be able to have him in the team."

Ndiraya clarified that Murwira still has one year on his loan from FC Platinum.

"We have him until the end of this year and better still we can keep him permanently. The team doctors are working on him and it is our hope he will recover in time for the start of the season."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, DeMbare players have been training in batches at different locations.

They will have to halt all that, however, after President Mnangagwa ordered a national 21-day lockdown which gets into effect today.

New acquisitions Juan Mutudza, Barnabas Mushunje and Lennox Mutsetse have been training at Budiriro 1 Community Grounds for the past two weeks.

The Herald caught up with the trio who expressed confidence Dynamos will do well this coming season.

"It would have been a different story. I have been longing for my debut and I thought I would do so last week. However, due to this coronavirus epidemic, we cannot play football," said Mutudza.

"We have been training here for the past days.

We have our programme which we have been following. For the lockdown we will do some individual workouts at home. We just pray that the pandemic ends soon."