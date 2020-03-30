Zimbabwe: Jaure Undergoes Head Surgery

Dynamos captain Partson Jaure yesterday underwent a delicate operation in Harare to mend a skull fracture he sustained in a car crash last week.

Jaure, who has been admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital since last week, was diagnosed with a depressed skull fracture after undergoing CT scans and needed surgery to speed up his recovery process.

This type of injury refers to a crack that causes the skull to indent or extend into the brain cavity and in some cases with potential injury to the brain.

However, in Jaure's case, initial assessments showed the defender, who had remained semi-conscious for the most part of last week, was out of danger.

He was checked into the operating room by 9am yesterday for the procedure that was expected to take several hours. Dynamos chief executive Jonathan Mashingaidze said the club and the family were hopeful the process would be successful.

"Yes, he went in for the operation. But most of these things are technical and they need medical personnel to interpret. However, we are hoping and praying that he goes over it as quickly as possible and comes back to do what he knows best, which is playing football," said Mashingaidze.

The Zimbabwe international received a significant helping hand from fellow national team players based in the diaspora who pooled together US$5 000 to help meet the skyrocketing hospital bills.

The initiative was spearheaded by the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe. This came after the Dynamos supporters had also started their own crowd funding campaign in solidarity with the Jaure family.

Dynamos said they have been playing their part and the club's chief executive Mashingaidze yesterday welcomed the efforts by the football community in helping their captain during this critical moment.

"This is a positive move from the football family. That's the kind of spirit that we always want to see especially in such times when the economy is hard pressed. My hope and wish is to see them continue with the love and extend this kind of gesture to anyone who is in need."

FUZ president, Desmond Maringwa, hailed the Warriors for their gesture.

"We are delighted as the Union that the players have shown a true spirit of Ubuntu and real solidarity," said Maringwa.

"In a short space of time when we talked about the need to assist their fellow Warrior, regardless of the period we are in of the coronavirus pandemic, they all went out of their way to try and send the funds to help the situation.

"It was really touching and they all sent messages to wish Partson all the best and they are praying for a successful surgery.

"The unity they showed from as far as Europe, China and South Africa to be able to make such a contribution shows love and humility. As FUZ we really thank them from the bottom of our hearts and pray that they stay safe in this difficult moment."

Jaure would need at least eight weeks to recover from the skull fracture and hope to come back to football.

The 29-year-old was recently appointed captain at Harare giants Dynamos following his return to the club that catapulted him to stardom about 10 years ago.

Team doctor Robert Musara last week said the player could need at least two months to recover.

"It takes about eight to 10 weeks to heal completely from that type of skull fracture. But it could also take less depending on the size of the fracture and the healing process.

"Everything depends on what the specialists decide is the best for him in the current situation. He can be operated on and it takes less time to heal and there is also an option to manage it conservatively but it takes more time. It's all up to the doctors to do what they see best," said Musara.

Jaure re-joined Dynamos this season from a short stint with Manica Diamonds. He took over the skipper's armband from veteran Edward Sadomba, who hung his boots at the end of the 2019 season.

The defender has been actively involved in the club's pre-season training and the day before the accident he featured in a practice game against Division One side Simba Stars at Motor Action.

Jaure was also appointed captain of the locally-based Warriors who were set for the CHAN tournament to be held in Cameroon. The tournament however, has been put on hold because of the coronavirus lockdown.

However, there are lingering doubts whether he would continue with his football career.