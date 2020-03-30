Zimbabwe: Chitown in Boundary Dispute With 79-Year-Old Granny

30 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

Chitungwiza Municipality is involved in a boundary dispute with a 79-year-old resident from Zengeza 3 whose residential stand was allegedly downsized.

The case, dating back since late last year, involves Irene Mugabe who believes is being taken advantage of because of her old age as people invaded her residential place where they uprooted her fence, trees and vegetables.

New boundary pegs were also placed at her residential stand which she occupied in 1978.

The boundary dispute is between stands number 8903 and 20895 in Zengeza 3.

Our news crew last week visited Gogo Mugabe's place where it observed the anomalies, including uprooted items and the new boundary pegs.

The local authority insists that the new pegs were the correct ones.

In an interview, Gogo Mugabe said there was an independent surveyor who came at her place and re-pegged the stand.

"What is amiss is that only my stand has the new pegs and I am the only one affected, leaving out both my two immediate neighbours," she said.

"Prior to the re-pegging, some men came and uprooted my fence, garden and avocado trees. As it stands I have no protection. I have approached all the relevant offices for help, but nothing has changed."

This publication is in possession of letters addressed between Chitungwiza Municipality and Gogo Mugabe.

Chitungwiza Residents Trust director Mrs Alice Kuvheya said justice should prevail.

"As residents, we plead for the law to take its course?" she said. "Gogo Mugabe is an old lady who should not be treated like that. She needs care and support from everyone, including her councillor who is supposed to be making sure all is well with everyone he leads."

Chitungwiza acting town clerk, Dr Tonderai Kasu, said council acted in the right manner.

"The findings of the investigation were that council had written a letter to the owner of stand number 8903 Zengeza, Chitungwiza, on February 3, 2020, notifying her of the need to maintain her residential boundaries as per survey lodged with the surveyor general's office," he said.

"Dimensions for stand number 8903 in Zengeza 3 are 14,59m, 7,95m, 14,71m and 8,16m measuring approximately 236 square metres."

Dr Kasu said according to their records, Gogo Mugabe was encroaching into stand number 20895.

"There has been an erected fence around stand 8903 which extends and encroaches into abutting properties (even into stand 20895)," he said. "The municipality has since informed the minister's office in writing, with respect to what is the correct position with respect to these two stands."

Gogo Mugabe has since made a report to the police over her damaged property, accusing her local Ward 12 councillor, Darlington Musonza, of having a hand.

Cllr Musonza refused to be drawn into the matter, saying "let the law take its course".

