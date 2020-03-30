Zimbabwe: Artisanal Miner's Body Retrieved After Week Underground

30 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Mutasa South — The body of an artisanal miner who was trapped in a gold mine shaft in Penhalonga was finally retrieved after spending a week underground.

Manicaland province police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said Panashe Dube, 22, had been in the company of his colleagues, Grey Dube, 46, and Tapiwa Dube, 20, when tragedy struck.

"The horrific accident occurred on Sunday last week. Dube went down the shaft. While he was down the shaft, it collapsed and trapped him," the police spokesperson said.

Grey Dube rushed and reported the incident to the police who attended the scene in the company of Redwin Mine rescue team.

Kakohwa said attempts to retrieve Dube's body failed at the time.

"The body was retrieved after a week of searching and post-mortem was conducted. However, no foul play was suspected," said Kakohwa.

He said safety measures must always be taken before any mining activities are carried out.

"Miners should inspect their mines and make sure that safety precautionary measures are observed," said Kakohwa.

