Zimbabwe: Hungry Locals Queue for Roller-Meal Despite Govt Ban On Big Gatherings

Hundreds of desperate and hungry consumers Sunday besieged a Bon Marche supermarket in Harare's Westgate suburb where they patiently queued for hours for scarce roller-meal despite a recent government ban on crowds of more than 50 people.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Friday declared the country was going on a 21-day lockdown starting this Monday as part of his government's efforts to prevent the further spread of the deadly coronavirus.

NewZimbabwe.com captured, in a video, hundreds of desperate consumers who were queuing for roller-meal outside the upmarket suburb of Westgate.

