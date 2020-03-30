South Africa: COVID-19 and the Virulence of Global Capitalism - the Poor Are On the Frontline

opinion

The Covid-19 pandemic has laid bare the intricate machinery necessary to keep global capitalism in motion. It has also revealed the inequalities central to the system. South Africa faces the risk of deepening existing inequalities and placing the urban poor at the frontline of the pandemic during the lockdown. But there are also glimmers of hope for more just futures and alternative value systems.

The Diffusion of Covid-19 and the virulence of capitalism

The Chinese city of Wuhan has reached notoriety in the last few months as the site where the novel coronavirus, Covid-19, was first identified in December 2019. The virus has since diffused with rapidity across the globe, reaching over 150 countries, with over 660,000 confirmed cases and over 30,000 recorded deaths as of Sunday, 29 March 2020.

The pace of diffusion can be attributed to the multiple nodes of connection and flow that bind the world in service of global capitalism. The pursuit of profit has led to an ongoing search for cheaper labour as well as new consumer markets, with cities such as Wuhan emerging as hubs for the manufacturers of component parts for global corporations, including Apple, and global carmakers. China, more broadly, has emerged...