South Africa: COVID-19 Relief Money Starts Rolling in

analysis

The Solidarity Fund, kick-started by donations of R1-billion from the Rupert and Oppenheimer families, has been fattened up by the Motsepe foundations and others to help government efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 and keep the economy, business and individuals afloat. It's a good start but more is needed.

The Motsepe family and associates have joined the Rupert and Oppenheimer families in donating R1-billion to South African business to deal with the losses caused by Covid-19 and the subsequent government lockdown. Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel said that other businesses were offering to donate money to the Solidarity Fund.

The government made available an initial R150-million as seed funding and a number of businesses have contacted the department about contributing to the fund, the minister has said.

The privately-managed Solidarity Response Fund started to solicit donations the day after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced government's seed funding, of which R100-million came from the National Treasury and R50-million from the National Lotteries Commission.

Early indications were that most of its spending would be directed at measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and then towards individuals. However, the fund is expected to further spend its money via small businesses...