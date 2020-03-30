South Africa: COVID-19 Relief Money Starts Rolling in

29 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ruan Jooste

The Solidarity Fund, kick-started by donations of R1-billion from the Rupert and Oppenheimer families, has been fattened up by the Motsepe foundations and others to help government efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 and keep the economy, business and individuals afloat. It's a good start but more is needed.

The Motsepe family and associates have joined the Rupert and Oppenheimer families in donating R1-billion to South African business to deal with the losses caused by Covid-19 and the subsequent government lockdown. Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel said that other businesses were offering to donate money to the Solidarity Fund.

The government made available an initial R150-million as seed funding and a number of businesses have contacted the department about contributing to the fund, the minister has said.

The privately-managed Solidarity Response Fund started to solicit donations the day after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced government's seed funding, of which R100-million came from the National Treasury and R50-million from the National Lotteries Commission.

Early indications were that most of its spending would be directed at measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and then towards individuals. However, the fund is expected to further spend its money via small businesses...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.