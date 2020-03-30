Zimbabwe Brings Back U.S. Dollar Peg for Fictional Currency

30 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

The Zimbabwe dollar, a fictional currency with fewer believers than Santa Claus, has fallen victim to Covid-19. The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has resurrected its peg to the US dollar.

Few economies are as ill-equipped to deal with the coronavirus pandemic as Zimbabwe's. The ruling Zanu-PF party -- responsible for the Matabeleland massacre, rigged elections and the destruction of an economy, to name just a few of its achievements -- is fighting over the shrinking pie from which it dispenses patronage to its cronies.

Maintaining the fiction of the Zimbabwe dollar, and its flow, is one of the last levers at its disposal to go about this without bringing in reforms that are long overdue. It is all playing out against the backdrop of a historic drought and a desperate shortage of hard currency, with inflation in February galloping to 540%.

This has revived memories of the hyperinflation that ravaged Zimbabwe until 2009, when it dumped the Zim dollar, which no-one trusted, in favour of the US dollar. The government banned the use of the US dollar nine months ago and surging inflation has been one of the predictable results. In a U-turn, the central bank said on Thursday 26...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

