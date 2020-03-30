Africa: Ambassador Lin Songtian's Recall Signals Shifts Ahead in China-Africa Relationship

opinion

The sudden recall from South Africa of Chinese ambassador Lin Songtian was initially interpreted as being a demotion. But the contrary appears to be true - it now looks as though his deft use of Twitter has propelled him into another role: A combatant in the growing US-China media confrontation.

And then he was gone: Lin Songtian, China's outspoken ambassador to South Africa, who has reshaped how Beijing communicates with the continent, has left South Africa. His departure was hastened by the Covid-19 crisis, but his tenure will have a lingering impact in Africa and beyond.

Ambassadors come and go - why should Africa focus on this particular one? The reason is that Lin is not a normal ambassador. By the time he took up the post in 2017, he had already held three ambassadorships on the continent (Zambia, Liberia and Malawi), and served as Director-General for China-Africa relations in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This means he is one of the key architects of China's entire relationship with Africa. His appointment to the South African ambassadorship followed the Chinese precedent of choosing senior appointees for this post and was a sign of the importance of South Africa as a...