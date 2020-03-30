Zimbabwe: Cheers for Beer Drinkers As Delta Beverages to Run During Lockdown

30 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

Beer manufacturer, Delta Beverages Company has been classified as an essential services provider and has been exempted from the national 21-day lockdown.

The integrated beverage company has a diverse portfolio of local and international brands of lager beers, traditional beers, wine, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages.

However, in a letter addressed to Delta Beverages chief executive, Pearson Gowero by Mary Sibanda, Industry Ministry Permanent Secretary advised the blue chip company to continue with its operations during the lockdown.

"It is therefore in line with the above that your company has been exempted from the 21-day lockdown and designated as an essential service provider," wrote Sibanda.

"In view of that, you will be required to adhere to the minimum health standards as promulgated by the ministry of health and child care through S.I 82 of 2020 and S.I 83 of 2020.

"To this end, your company is required to operate with minimum but adequate staff as you aim to continue provision of essential services."

She, however, ordered the company to operate from between 0900hrs and 1500hrs during the 21-day lockdown period.

The move is expected to bring cheers to millions of beer drinkers who will be at home during this lockdown period and need a beer or two to relax as they self-isolate.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.