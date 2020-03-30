Kenya: 4 More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed Raising Total to 42

29 March 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health Sunday confirmed four more cases of coronavirus out of 69 isolated persons that had been placed under monitoring tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 42.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Nairobi remains the epicenter of the infections, leading with 31 cases.

Kagwe says nearly 1,000 people who came into close contacts with confirmed cases are being monitored.

Two hundred and fifteen others were discharged after completing a mandatory quarantine period.

Globally, there more than 30,000 deaths, with Italy leading with number of fatalities at 10,000.

United States has the highest number of infections totaling 123,000.

