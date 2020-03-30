South Africa: Deputy President David Mabuza Tested Negative for Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

Noting the interest of the public in the status of Deputy President Mabuza, the South African National Defence Force and the Office of the Deputy President has resolved that it is in the public interest to assure all South Africans that the Deputy President tested negative for COVID-19.

Deputy President Mabuza has this past week on 24 March 2019, which commemorates the World TB Day, in a meeting with Traditional Leaders called on them and all South Africans to test should they experience symptoms associated with this novel virus. This includes instances where they may have recently travelled to an area with ongoing spread of the virus, or if they have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Deputy President Mabuza made this call having himself as a precautionary measure, tested on the advice of his physicians for having been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Deputy President continues to take necessary precautions during this testing time, where the world and our country is doing all that is necessary to flatten the curve as we tackle this pandemic.

Deputy President Mabuza would like to urge South Africans to adhere to the regulations that have been prescribed by health experts as well as lockdown regulations.

"It is incumbent on all South Africans to stop the spread of this virus and minimise further the disruption this virus has caused to all of us. We must stand united as a nation as we confront this challenge, and are called upon to support all those infected and affected by this pandemic.", said Deputy President Mabuza

The Deputy President would like to thank South Africans for the care and concern they have conveyed to him and his family.