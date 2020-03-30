Zimbabwe: Nyahora Slows Down Olympics Preparations

South Africa-based female long-distance runner Rutendo Nyahora says she is taking a break from her intense training schedule following the postponement of the Olympic Games and a 21-day lockdown in her base.

Nyahora is among local athletes expected to qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and has been busy with her build-up to the Games before they were shelved until next year due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Games were scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9.

Before the Games were shifted to 2021, Nyahora was one of the Zimbabwean athletes that had been left facing a difficult situation following the cancellation and postponement of most of the qualifying events. Nyahora is eyeing a second appearance at the Games having been there in 2016.

She says although it was difficult to deal with the news about the postponement at first, she had to look at the positive side of it.

"It was hard to accept it. But our life and health comes first. And it's not only affecting me but the whole world.

"After hearing the breaking news about the Olympics being postponed, I decided to take a break from running for my body to recover again because I have been working very hard since December last year.

"I have been in training camp for two months and my training was going very well that's why at first when I heard the news it was not easy to accept it. But thanks to my husband, he is always there for me, to support and comfort me.

"But I will never lose hope. I will keep my head up for Tokyo everything has a reason, God has a reason. Now I will be doing strength training for the next 21 days just to keep my fitness and body strong at home," Nyahora said.

Due to growing cases of the coronavirus pandemic, countries worldwide are implementing lockdowns and South Africa announced a 21-day lockdown that began last Thursday.

However, Nyahora said it will not have much effect on her plans since it also gives her time to recover as she moves from an intense training programme for now.

"I'm not much affected by the lockdown because I want my body to recover well before I start my training again," said Nyahora.

Her last race was the Harry Gwala marathon on March 1. It was part of her preparatory work before the Olympic Games were put on hold until next year.