Nigeria: Tinubu Donates N200m to Contain Coronavirus

29 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu has donated N200 million to support current effort of the Federal Government towards curbing the spread of Corona Virus or Covid-19 in the country.

Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State, stated on his twitter handle on Sunday, that the donation would go to the Lagos State Government and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to battle the scourge in the country.

He said that if not for the coronavirus disease, his annual birthday celebration, which was often accompanied by a colloquium, would have been held as was done in the last 12 years.

"We could not do so this year but by God's grace we will do so again.

"The circumstances this year prevent us from gathering together to celebrate my birthday, but I would still like to mark the occasion.

"That is why I have chosen today to announce that I will be making a donation of N200 million to fight this deadly virus.

"In pursuant to this pledge, N100 million will be made available to the government of Lagos State and another N100 million to NCDC to support their efforts in fighting the scourge of COVID-19

"Together, we will overcome this disease," Tinubu said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.