Tanzania: Government Hailed for Renovating City Roads, Drainage System

TRADERS and residents in Mwanza City have commended the government for renovating road and drainage infrastructure that has helped to address some challenges facing them during the rainy season.

They said infrastructure rehabilitation had enabled them to continue with their work even during the rainy season because the drainage system allowed water to flow quickly.

Speaking to 'Daily News' in Mwanza City on Friday the majority of traders and residents of Lumumba Street said previously the area flooded with water during rainy season, which made it difficult to do their businesses.

Mr Ali Juma, who is a shopkeeper at Lumumba Street, said their long time problem had been solved after the improvement of infrastructure.

Ijumaa Mosque goers along Lumumba Street commended the government for rehabilitating roads and improving the drainage system because it had enabled them to go to mosque even during the rainy season without experiencing floods as before.

A trader, who preferred anonymity, said previously the draining system in the area was very poor and could not allow rain water to flow easily, but then the problem had been solved after the rehabilitation of roads and drainage system.

"It is high time construction tenders were given to local companies because one of the local companies has helped to end the problem of floods in this area after improving the drainage system," he said.

Singhsabha Mosque-goers also praised good work of constructing road and water trenches in the area and now they are able to go to mosque without problem during this time of rainy season, but previously they were forced to wait until the dry season.

Ms Mwajuma Hassan said the work of improving roads in city had made the area look clean, so she congratulated the fifth phase government under President John Magufuli on that.