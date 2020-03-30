Tanzania: Woman Arraigned for Killing Husband

28 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

A WOMAN from Nyakiziba Village in Ngara District, Ms Josephina Tumsifu (25), has been arraigned before the Ngara District Court charged with killing her husband, identified as Tumsifu Bakavunye.

Police Inspector Mattu Jummanne alleged in court on Wednesday that the accused committed the offence on March 21, this year.

The accused was not asked to enter a plea as the District Court has no jurisdiction to hear murder cases.

Ngara District Magistrate Ferdinand Kirumbe adjourned the case No 4/2020 until April 4, this year, and ordered the accused to be remanded.

Meanwhile, 32-year old Inchola Burchard from Kituntu Village in Karagwe District is nursing serious injuries after his member was chopped off by his wife.

Kagera Regional Police Commander (RPC), Revocatus Malimi named the suspect as Nyakato Burchard (28), who is helping the police with investigation in connection with the incident.

He noted that Burchard was admitted to Nyakahanga District Hospital (DDH), adding that the suspect would be arraigned after investigation.

In another incident, Kemilembe Paulo (30), from Kikorokoro Village in Kyerwa District was killed by her husband, identified as Kadogi Kabisha (32). He has been held by the police in connection with the incident.

According to RPC Malimi, the couple went out for a drinking spree at a nearby pub, but after taking several beers Kabisha turned violent, accusing Kemilembe of being in love with another man.

He punched her to the extent of making her faint before she died while being rushed to Isingiroi Hospital. RPC Malimi strongly warned people against taking the law into their own hands.

Instead, he said they should report suspected law breakers to police stations for legal action.

