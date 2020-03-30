Nigeria: Governor Donates 10 Months Salaries to Combat COVID-19

30 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Alfred Olufemi

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has donated his salaries for ten months to support the fight against the scourge of Covid-19 in Nigeria.

This is coming at a time wealthy individuals and corporate organisations in Nigeria are pulling resources together to combat the spread of the infection.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported the donations from Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Tony Elumelu, Jim Ovia, Segun Agbaje and a former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar.

President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet members earlier donated 50 per cent of their March salaries do the same purpose.

Guarantee Trust Bank, First Bank and United Bank of Africa and others have also contributed to the purse.

Following suit

In a statement released on Sunday evening, Mr AbdulRazaq said "he has not received any salary since his inauguration into office in May 2019, ten months ago".

The statement was signed by the governor.

"Since I was inaugurated, I have not taken my salary. I am now donating the accumulated sum, from May 29 to date, to help provide palliative measures to the vulnerable among our people who have been asked to stay at home, and boost our capacity to cope against the Covid-19 if it ever comes to Kwara State," he said.

He said the "time calls for sacrifice from everyone" even as he commended the gestures of information minister, Lai Mohammed and his colleague, Gbemisola Saraki, "who are part of the ministers that donated half of their salaries to the national efforts to fight the virus."

"Also, on behalf of my people, I express our deepest appreciation to Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu and Mr Tony Elumelu for their generous donations to Kwara State.

"It is against this background that I appeal to all well-meaning corporate bodies and individuals to emulate these great Nigerians by joining our efforts in Kwara State. Donations can be made to the Kwara State Technical Commitee. Anyone can also donate food stuff for release to the poor people to further ease our campaign to keep the virus out of Kwara."

The governor said he had directed the technical committee on Covid-19 to begin distribution of palliatives, including foodstuff, to the people this week.

Although Kwara State has not recorded any Covid-19 case, it has put in place measures to combat a possible outbreak.

As at Sunday evening, Nigeria's confirmed cases of Covid-19 had hit 111.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.