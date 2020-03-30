Ghana: Provide Protective Equipment to Health Professionals to Fight COVID-19

Bolgatanga — The Ghana Coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in Health has appealed to the government to as a matter of urgency provide adequate protective equipment to health professionals particularly those working at the country's borders to help fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

The coalition noted that apart from the health staff, there was also the need to support other state agencies such as the security agencies who are working at the entry points to make them fully equipped to deal with the menace.

The appeal was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Upper East Regional Chairman of the Coalition, Mr Noble Asakeya Alagskoma, and copied to the Ghanaian Times here on Thursday.

Whilst commending government for banning public gatherings such as church services, seminars and schools, the Coalition also underscored the need for government to work out financial rewards and insurance motivation packages for health professionals who deal directly with the COVID-19 patients.

This, the coalition noted, would help boost the morale of the health service staff for effective service delivery to help deal with the spread of the pandemic.

The coalition further lauded the Ghana Health Service (GHS), some corporate bodies, religious and traditional leaders and the media for their sustained efforts in educating the public and urged them to do more by reaching the most remote areas of the country.

The coalition, who expressed worry about the usual overcrowding at the Out Patient Departments (OPDs) at health facilities on daily basis and noted that such crowds cannot be allowed to exist during this pandemic period, stressed the need for expansion of the facilities.

The statement further urged politicians to allow technocrats to carry out the education programmes on the pandemic whilst the politicians concentrate on the pandemic related resource mobilisation.

"There is the need for the technocrats to work with the traditional authorities in the communities since certain cultures and taboos could hamper the effectiveness of public education on the pandemic," the statement stressed.