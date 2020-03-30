Ghana: Provide Protective Equipment to Health Professionals to Fight COVID-19

27 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Samuel Akapule

Bolgatanga — The Ghana Coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in Health has appealed to the government to as a matter of urgency provide adequate protective equipment to health professionals particularly those working at the country's borders to help fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

The coalition noted that apart from the health staff, there was also the need to support other state agencies such as the security agencies who are working at the entry points to make them fully equipped to deal with the menace.

The appeal was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Upper East Regional Chairman of the Coalition, Mr Noble Asakeya Alagskoma, and copied to the Ghanaian Times here on Thursday.

Whilst commending government for banning public gatherings such as church services, seminars and schools, the Coalition also underscored the need for government to work out financial rewards and insurance motivation packages for health professionals who deal directly with the COVID-19 patients.

This, the coalition noted, would help boost the morale of the health service staff for effective service delivery to help deal with the spread of the pandemic.

The coalition further lauded the Ghana Health Service (GHS), some corporate bodies, religious and traditional leaders and the media for their sustained efforts in educating the public and urged them to do more by reaching the most remote areas of the country.

The coalition, who expressed worry about the usual overcrowding at the Out Patient Departments (OPDs) at health facilities on daily basis and noted that such crowds cannot be allowed to exist during this pandemic period, stressed the need for expansion of the facilities.

The statement further urged politicians to allow technocrats to carry out the education programmes on the pandemic whilst the politicians concentrate on the pandemic related resource mobilisation.

"There is the need for the technocrats to work with the traditional authorities in the communities since certain cultures and taboos could hamper the effectiveness of public education on the pandemic," the statement stressed.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.