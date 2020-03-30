Ghana: GWCL Changes Billing Regime Due to COVID-19 Disease

27 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Customers of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) will from next month pay bill based on estimated consumption within the last three months.

This follows a temporary change in the billing regime to bill their customers on an average of their consumption from January to March this year.

According to a statement signed and issued in Accra yesterday by Stanley Martey, Chief Manager, Public Relations Office, GWCL, the change has become necessary so as to reduce the frequency of visits by the company's Meter Readers to the premises of customers in order to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

"All GWCLs customers will for the next few months, be billed on an estimated consumption, based on an average of their consumption from January to March 2020.

"The change has become necessary so as to reduce the frequency of visits by the company's Meter Readers to the premises of customers in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The virus doesn't move, people move it. We stop moving, the virus stops moving," it said.

The statement assured customers of GWCL that, meter readings by Meter Readers would resume and all anomalies rectified when the situation normalises.

"In effect, if you have consumed more or less than you have been billed over the period, it will reflect in the meter readings, and subsequently be corrected by the billing system," it explained.

Although all offices of the GWCL would remain open during the period, the statement urged customers to pay their bills via Mobile Money with all the telecommunication networks and also call or WhatsApp the call centre anytime of the day.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

