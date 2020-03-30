Mozambique: Number of Covid-19 Cases Now Eight

28 March 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The number of detected cases of the respiratory disease Covid-19 in Mozambique has risen from seven to eight, according to Health Minister Armindo Tiago.

Speaking at a Maputo press conference on Saturday, Tiago gave no details of the eighth case, other than that the infection was locally transmitted. Six of the other cases were imported, and the people concerned are believed to have become infected outside of Mozambique.

The two locally transmitted cases are likely to have been people contacted by the other six. As of Friday, the health authorities were following 96 people known to have been in contact with those infected, checking whether they too have the disease.

Mozambique's testing capacity has increased. Tiago said that, in the preceding 24 hours, 64 people had been tested, of whom only one was positive for Covid-19. This brought the total number of people tested to 205.

Mozambique has also received a donation of 20,000 Covid-19 test kits from the Chinese Jack Ma Foundation. The National Director of Public Health, Rosa Marlene, assured reporters that these tests meet the specifications of the World Health Organisation (WHO), and will "significantly" boost testing capacity.

The Health Ministry has also received a donation of 100,000 face masks and 1,000 individual protection kits for health workers.

Marlene also denied the claim, frequently made on social media, that only people living in Maputo are tested. The laboratory used by the National Health Institute (INS) is in Maputo, but the samples from the suspected Covid-19 cases are collected from wherever they are and sent to the INS.

The current challenge for the Health Ministry is guaranteeing the 14 day quarantine for the many thousands of Mozambicans who returned from South Africa on Thursday. There up to 23,000 of them, most of them workers on the South African mines.

They are now scattered across southern Mozambique, and obliging each and every one of them to send a fortnight in quarantine will be a gargantuan task.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.